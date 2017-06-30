Corpus Christi man convicted on child...

Corpus Christi man convicted on child pornography charge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas A 46-year-old local man has entered a guilty plea to distribution of child pornography, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez. Ronald Eugene Lowrey Jr. came to the attention of law enforcement when the Texas Attorney General's Office conducted an investigation into a peer-to-peer file sharing network in 2014.

