City Transitions to Drought Contingency Stage 1
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX The combined capacity of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon water reservoirs has fallen below 50 percent. According to the revised drought contingency plan approved by the City Council in May, Drought Stage 1 voluntary drought measures are now in effect.
