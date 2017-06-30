Body found at PINS identified
The body of a woman who was found on Malaquite Beach has been identified as a San Antonio woman. On Saturday afternoon, people who were searching for turtles came across 59-year-old Julianne Elizabeth Shaw in the surf.
