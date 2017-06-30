Body found at PINS identified

Body found at PINS identified

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The body of a woman who was found on Malaquite Beach has been identified as a San Antonio woman. On Saturday afternoon, people who were searching for turtles came across 59-year-old Julianne Elizabeth Shaw in the surf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katrina Wall aka Villarreal 3 hr Autonation chevy 16
The Megaplex (Aug '12) 7 hr BombAss Clerk 5,383
The beach (Feb '16) 9 hr South of Bob Hall 153
antenna 9 hr Gus Fring 2
Any body no a Melissa winteroff (Aug '14) 13 hr Outlaw 2 3
Juan Renteria n marisa 15 hr Maybe 3
Necesitamos una chica para tener un threesome 16 hr Lol 5
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,870 • Total comments across all topics: 282,225,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC