Beach-goers pulled from water near Bob Hall Pier

4 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

It's a horrible 4th of July tonight for friends and family of two beach-goers who were taken to the hospital after being pulled from the water near Bob Hall Pier. Conditions were rough out there today, with a rip current advisory in effect.

