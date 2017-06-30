Beach-goers pulled from water near Bob Hall Pier
It's a horrible 4th of July tonight for friends and family of two beach-goers who were taken to the hospital after being pulled from the water near Bob Hall Pier. Conditions were rough out there today, with a rip current advisory in effect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ts Erica from Craigslist
|12 min
|Sammy
|3
|Andra luz
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|The Megaplex (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|Muscular BBC
|5,392
|may massage (Nov '16)
|3 hr
|Alwaysready
|4
|Where are the hot horny women of corpus @ (Aug '13)
|3 hr
|Alwaysready
|24
|best Asian massage in town
|4 hr
|Alwaysready
|4
|Massages by Laura Corpus Christi Massage (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Alwaysready
|9
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC