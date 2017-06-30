BBB advises: Watch out for misleading...

BBB advises: Watch out for misleading holiday ads

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The City of Corpus Christi has shut down its downtown splash fountain near the American Bank Center. According to the City of Corpus Christi's Public Information Officer Gabriela Morrow, the city has temporarily shut it down because the... The City of Corpus Christi has shut down its downtown splash fountain near the American Bank Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Aug '12) 1 hr Truth 5,395
Arianna Compean 1 hr Peter 5
Zoe valdez 1 hr Landy 8
zoe"valadez" (Jul '12) 2 hr Michelle 42
ugly skinny guy that dresses like a girl jhadin... 2 hr nijja shat 1
Housekeeper/Friend 3 hr CleanFreak 1
Massage 3 hr Needamassage 3
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,330 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC