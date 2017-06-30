320+ acres burned, endangered bird th...

320+ acres burned, endangered bird threatened in firework related PINS fire

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Starting on July 6 to October 31, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the northbound lanes and u-turn on West Causeway Blvd will be closed on and off between Elm Street and Burleson. Only one lane will be closed at a time and this will not affect traffic on the Harbor Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Callalen walmart 1 hr Fun 2
dirty talk (Jul '11) 1 hr DLdude 43
The Megaplex (Aug '12) 2 hr 21 first timer 5,401
Massage 4 hr John 5
Housekeeper/Friend 4 hr Worried 9
Monica Deleon 7 hr D man 4
chics panties 10 hr Nickiloveexo 8
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,253 • Total comments across all topics: 282,281,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC