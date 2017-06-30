320+ acres burned, endangered bird threatened in firework related PINS fire

Starting on July 6 to October 31, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the northbound lanes and u-turn on West Causeway Blvd will be closed on and off between Elm Street and Burleson. Only one lane will be closed at a time and this will not affect traffic on the Harbor Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.