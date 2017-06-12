Woman arrested in connection to shoot...

Woman arrested in connection to shooting in Annaville

11 hrs ago

The shooting happened just after 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening near Tuloso-Midway Primary School on Deer Run Drive. Captain Jason Brady, with the Corpus Christi Police Department, says a 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Corpus Christi, TX

