Woman arrested in connection to shooting in Annaville
The shooting happened just after 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening near Tuloso-Midway Primary School on Deer Run Drive. Captain Jason Brady, with the Corpus Christi Police Department, says a 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
