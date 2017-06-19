Website, improved infrastructure key to Gregory's growth
Installing a city website and improving infrastructure will be key initiatives for Gregory in order to boost its economic climate, according to a recent report. City officials met with Mike Barnes - CEO of Mike Barnes Group in Blanco - during a March workshop to identify initiatives that could help the city attract more development.
