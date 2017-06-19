Water levels from Choke Canyon Reservoir and Lake Corpus Christi drop

Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon are in need of water after the two reservoirs water levels have fallen below the 50% line according to city water management officials.Now the city water department has to decide on what to do. Managers with the water's utility department say for the next 15 days, and the city will evaluate the combined storage levels before the possibility of initiating stage-1 of the revised drought contingency plan.

