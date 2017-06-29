Vibriosis occurs naturally in saltwater and can enter the body through open wounds.
According to San Patricio County Health Director Dr. James Mobley, the Ingleside man is being treated at a Corpus Christi hospital. Dr. Mobley says the patient's condition is serious.
