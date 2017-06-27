Van's Kuntry Barbecue sees new changes

Van's Kuntry Barbecue sees new changes

Since 1985, Van's Country Barbecue on Interstate 37 in Oakville has been a popular paradise for barbecue lovers. There is now a new owner, Hardeep Singh, and he has built a new restaurant alongside the old location.

