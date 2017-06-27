Van's Kuntry Barbecue sees new changes
Since 1985, Van's Country Barbecue on Interstate 37 in Oakville has been a popular paradise for barbecue lovers. There is now a new owner, Hardeep Singh, and he has built a new restaurant alongside the old location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|7 hr
|Amanda
|5,314
|spice up my relationship
|8 hr
|funcpletx
|23
|The beach (Feb '16)
|8 hr
|funcpletx
|146
|Adult video
|9 hr
|Wtf
|34
|Ariana chapa
|13 hr
|Liar
|1
|Stacy gongora
|13 hr
|Liar
|1
|Sandra Vasquez (Aug '10)
|15 hr
|A_Nony
|24
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC