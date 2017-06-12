Tropical storm may reach Texas

The odds of a tropical storm hitting southeast Texas this week are inching slowly upward as swirling winds pick up in the Caribbean. A tropical disturbance sparked by a broad band of low pressure in the northwestern Caribbean now has a 90 percent chance of turning into a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center .

