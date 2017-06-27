Trial date reset for man accused in f...

Trial date reset for man accused in fatal hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The Medical Examiner's office has identified the man who died in the Nueces River Monday morning. Everardo Villarreal, 50, was fishing with friends just before 7 a.m., Monday when they say he went into the water, was swept under and never came back up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley lumpkins 2 hr Flash 7
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 5 hr Cutie 5,310
The beach (Feb '16) 11 hr sotxnaughtyfun 145
Adult video 12 hr calallenguy 31
Question for the ladies 12 hr Mr freak 1
Make Money Now! 14 hr ReyesFam 1
creampies 14 hr txcc361fun 1
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,553 • Total comments across all topics: 282,076,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC