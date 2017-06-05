Trailer on fire at RV Park on Leopard
Corpus Christi fire fighters responded to an RV on fire at 5300 block of Leopard in the Greyhound RV Park just after 3:40 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses nearby saw the fire and called for help.
