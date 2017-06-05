Track your catch with angler app
Phone applications are nothing new but the Sportfish Center Team at Texas A&M Corpus Christi is encouraging anglers to download the latest launch of "iSnapper." It's an app aimed at tracking your catch, in order to increase the Red Snapper season for recreational anglers.
