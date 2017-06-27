The program offers area youth a free ...

The program offers area youth a free lunch (and afternoon snack) with no qualifications.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Monday through Friday from June 12 to August 4, 2017, the Summer 2017 Food Service Program will offer free lunch and a free afternoon snack for children aged 1-18 around the city at 15 locations. The program is sponsored by Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department, and is available completely free of charge to area residents with no registration, proof or qualifications required.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vanessa Mendez (Mar '16) 17 min Clox 5
Adult video 1 hr Nogagreflex 38
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 2 hr Nogagreflex 5,315
Michelle Barrera 2 hr Joke 4
spice up my relationship 12 hr funcpletx 23
The beach (Feb '16) 12 hr funcpletx 146
Ariana chapa 17 hr Liar 1
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,362 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC