The program offers area youth a free lunch (and afternoon snack) with no qualifications.
Monday through Friday from June 12 to August 4, 2017, the Summer 2017 Food Service Program will offer free lunch and a free afternoon snack for children aged 1-18 around the city at 15 locations. The program is sponsored by Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department, and is available completely free of charge to area residents with no registration, proof or qualifications required.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vanessa Mendez (Mar '16)
|17 min
|Clox
|5
|Adult video
|1 hr
|Nogagreflex
|38
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|Nogagreflex
|5,315
|Michelle Barrera
|2 hr
|Joke
|4
|spice up my relationship
|12 hr
|funcpletx
|23
|The beach (Feb '16)
|12 hr
|funcpletx
|146
|Ariana chapa
|17 hr
|Liar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC