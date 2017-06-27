The program offers area youth a free lunch (and afternoon snack) with no qualifications.

Monday through Friday from June 12 to August 4, 2017, the Summer 2017 Food Service Program will offer free lunch and a free afternoon snack for children aged 1-18 around the city at 15 locations. The program is sponsored by Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department, and is available completely free of charge to area residents with no registration, proof or qualifications required.

