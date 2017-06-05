The Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay celebrated their grand opening in March of 2017.

The newly opened Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay, in Robstown, has announced the addition of a new retail partner that's the first of its chain in South Texas. In a press release Friday, the Outlets said that Torrid, an international retailer, was scheduled to open their new location at the mall on Monday, June 12. The new location at the Outlets will be the company's first branch in the South Texas region.

