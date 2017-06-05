The Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay celebrated their grand opening in March of 2017.
The newly opened Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay, in Robstown, has announced the addition of a new retail partner that's the first of its chain in South Texas. In a press release Friday, the Outlets said that Torrid, an international retailer, was scheduled to open their new location at the mall on Monday, June 12. The new location at the Outlets will be the company's first branch in the South Texas region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many kids does Rudy Trevino have? just curi...
|31 min
|Wow
|30
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|50 min
|Alone
|5,120
|The beach (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|Looking
|135
|Samantha Hernandez aka ruth
|5 hr
|corpus
|1
|Cherry
|5 hr
|Corpus
|1
|Michelle Barrera
|11 hr
|Pego
|11
|Katrina Wall aka Villarreal
|14 hr
|Chris
|12
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC