The Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay cel...

The Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay celebrated their grand opening in March of 2017.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The newly opened Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay, in Robstown, has announced the addition of a new retail partner that's the first of its chain in South Texas. In a press release Friday, the Outlets said that Torrid, an international retailer, was scheduled to open their new location at the mall on Monday, June 12. The new location at the Outlets will be the company's first branch in the South Texas region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many kids does Rudy Trevino have? just curi... 31 min Wow 30
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 50 min Alone 5,120
The beach (Feb '16) 1 hr Looking 135
Samantha Hernandez aka ruth 5 hr corpus 1
Cherry 5 hr Corpus 1
Michelle Barrera 11 hr Pego 11
Katrina Wall aka Villarreal 14 hr Chris 12
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,073 • Total comments across all topics: 281,650,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC