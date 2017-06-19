The Island University welcomes new fall students
It's barely hte beginning of summer but it's also time for new student orientation or NSO over at hte Island University. Rene Zamora, Program Coordinator, at Texas A&M Corpus Christi says, registration is open! However, there is still plenty of time to register for fall classes at the university.
