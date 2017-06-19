The Island University welcomes new fa...

The Island University welcomes new fall students

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

It's barely hte beginning of summer but it's also time for new student orientation or NSO over at hte Island University. Rene Zamora, Program Coordinator, at Texas A&M Corpus Christi says, registration is open! However, there is still plenty of time to register for fall classes at the university.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Juan Renteria n marisa 3 hr John 1
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 6 hr More Bullshet 5,218
Zoe valdez 8 hr Laredo taco 4
Maria garza 10 hr Jacob 8
Abusing connie 13 hr Laredo taco 1
Looking for older horny women to mess around with (Dec '15) 14 hr JOANNE 28
Erica Michelle 17 hr LOL-d 13
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Nueces County was issued at June 20 at 10:26PM CDT

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,406 • Total comments across all topics: 281,911,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC