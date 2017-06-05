The family of a bounty hunter killed in North Texas last week is opening up about that day.
Gabriel Bernal's Sister-in-law spoke to us. She said the day of the shooting was Bernal's second time going after a fugitive as a bounty hunter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Barrera
|45 min
|Lmao
|18
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|BombAss Clerk
|5,132
|I want a sugar daddy
|5 hr
|Sure
|14
|BP Ella
|5 hr
|Stink Pitts
|33
|The beach (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|Couple
|136
|THE MURDER OF CEAZAR KAINZ secret mexican gang ... (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Coolwhiteboi
|7
|Flatline the dumbest rap name ever
|16 hr
|Corpuschristi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC