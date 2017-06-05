The Corpus Christi Driver License Office is changing its hours beginning Monday, June 5.

Waiting in line to renew a driver's license can be a hassle and starting Monday, the Corpus Christi Driver License Office is reducing their hours of operation. The new hours for the office, located at 3506 Twin River Blvd., will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m, with the exception of Tuesday when the offices will be open until 6 p.m. However, officials with the Department of Public Safety say that convenient technology can substantially decrease wait times when a trip to the office is necessary.

