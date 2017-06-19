The bodies of a Corpus Christi father...

The bodies of a Corpus Christi father and son have been found in New Mexico.

The bodies of a Corpus Christi father and son have been found in New Mexico after the two men set out on a hiking trip. They were visiting Carlsbad Caverns National Park and hadn't been heard from in nearly a week.

