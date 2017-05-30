Texas dealership regroups after killings
The shootings at Nissan of Greenville in Greenville, Texas, caused damage to the showroom and two vehicles, but no customers or employees were seriously injured. Photo credit: WFAA-TV On Wednesday, May 31, dealer Rick Ford stood in the showroom of Nissan of Greenville assessing the damage as a crime-scene cleanup company worked to sanitize the store after a shootout the previous day left three dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|9 min
|Boudreaux
|5,055
|VolksWagon of Corpus Christi
|13 min
|Mexican American
|5
|Yup he still sucks
|42 min
|Albert smh
|9
|The Sanctuary Club
|4 hr
|Porky Pig
|16
|Looking for fun
|4 hr
|Right for the job
|1
|Homeless in annaville
|6 hr
|Who knows
|10
|how many kids does Rudy Trevino have? just curi...
|7 hr
|KelTrev
|29
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC