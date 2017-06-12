Teen volunteers dedicate time during the summer vacation to help others in need.
As some spend their summer vacation catching up on sleep and maybe binge-watching their favorite shows online, one group of teens is spending their time helping their fellow neighbors with some much-needed volunteer work. Beginning today, over 100 teens along with a few adult volunteers with the Sea City Work Camp will begin to renovate homes for low income families in Corpus Christi.
