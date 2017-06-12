Suspected shoplifter crashes car in house
A suspected shoplifter is in custody, after Corpus Christi Police say he crashed his car into a house while trying to flee. Officers tell us the man was caught stealing from the H-E-B Plus in Saratoga.
