Sunday, June 25th at the First United Methodist Church

An evening of patriotic musical favorites honoring our military will be the theme of this year's Red, White & Blue Revue - An American Salute. The program will be presented by the First United Methodist Church and is happening Sunday, June 25th at 7:00 PM in the church Sanctuary .

