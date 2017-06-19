Southside homeowners concerned about reckless driving
The tropical disturbance in the NW Caribbean will stay away from South Texas as long as the upper-level high does not build further east and blocks the system off from moving north. The tropical disturbance in the NW Caribbean will stay away from South Texas as long as the upper-level high does not build further east and blocks the system off from moving north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|53 min
|Fake
|5,207
|Flint Hills
|1 hr
|FlintDawg
|2
|pay phone
|3 hr
|BluffRatsAreGross
|2
|Flatline the dumbest rap name ever
|3 hr
|CcCpuEngineer
|6
|Homeless
|4 hr
|HighTechHate
|5
|Nikole mills
|5 hr
|Odemneighbor
|4
|Erica Michelle
|6 hr
|HighTechHate
|12
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC