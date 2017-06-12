Smoke from the fire could be seen fro...

Smoke from the fire could be seen from across the bay. Photo: Shirley Thornton / Facebook

Emergency crews and fire department responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Flour Bluff just after 5 p.m. Friday. A fire was reported from Waters Edge Apartments near the 9000 Block of SPID in Flour Bluff Friday evening, prompting response from Corpus Christi Fire Department crews.

