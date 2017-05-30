Sites along the Corpus Christi bayfront continue to test high for fecal bacteria.
According to Texas Beach Watch, high levels of enterococcus bacteria were again found in the waters along the Corpus Christi bayfront. Elevated levels of bacteria were reported in Corpus Christi Bayfront waters according to the most recent test results from Texas Beach Watch.
Corpus Christi Discussions
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|14 min
|Amanda
|5,052
|how many kids does Rudy Trevino have? just curi...
|1 hr
|TravisMac
|22
|Homeless in annaville
|1 hr
|southside
|3
|wish I can move on (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|DonkeyPunch
|60
|Rascism is Alive and Well in Corpus Christi (May '13)
|4 hr
|Just a thought
|65
|VolksWagon of Corpus Christi
|7 hr
|Too Good To Be True
|1
|Caroline Flores
|8 hr
|Nationwide
|2
