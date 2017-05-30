Sites along the Corpus Christi bayfro...

Sites along the Corpus Christi bayfront continue to test high for fecal bacteria.

According to Texas Beach Watch, high levels of enterococcus bacteria were again found in the waters along the Corpus Christi bayfront. Elevated levels of bacteria were reported in Corpus Christi Bayfront waters according to the most recent test results from Texas Beach Watch.

