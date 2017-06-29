Ride-share giant Uber has officially ...

Ride-share giant Uber has officially resumed operations in Corpus Christi.

Company officials confirmed that they had returned to our local market during a "Transportation Thursday" event hosted by Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau at the Selena Auditorium. The announcement was made Thursday morning, but the company's services went back online at around 1:00 p.m., according to the company.

