Ride-share giant Uber has officially resumed operations in Corpus Christi.
Company officials confirmed that they had returned to our local market during a "Transportation Thursday" event hosted by Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau at the Selena Auditorium. The announcement was made Thursday morning, but the company's services went back online at around 1:00 p.m., according to the company.
