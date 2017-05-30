Rescue vehicle runs over woman while ...

Rescue vehicle runs over woman while she is on the beach

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Rockport emergency crews are responding to an overturned mobile home where several people were trapped inisde. First responders were called out to the Enchanted Oak RV Park between Aransas Pass and Rockport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yup he still sucks 1 hr Take Hold of ur Life 2
Homeless in annaville 1 hr Who knows 10
how many kids does Rudy Trevino have? just curi... 2 hr KelTrev 29
sonya hill (May '15) 10 hr Annaville 15
Card reader named Ronnie!? 10 hr citizenofcc 13
The Sanctuary Club 12 hr Nope 15
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 12 hr Amanda 5,053
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,615 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC