President Trump has decided to pull the United States from the Paris Climate Accord.

19 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Experts say a big decision by President Trump could make it harder for Corpus Christi to defend against a majors storm. As you may know, the President has decided to pull the United States from the Paris Climate Accord, an agreement nearly every country agreed to, thereby pledging to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to slow global warming.

Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

