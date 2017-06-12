Portions of treatment plant near Saratoga and Greenwood underwater.
The Corpus Christi City Council will meet today with a packed agenda. Here are a few items that will be discussed during the meeting.
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BP bby jo
|1 hr
|p00ts
|10
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|Okmbr
|5,142
|Katrina Wall aka Villarreal
|6 hr
|Elite
|14
|todd barker call sign ka5lyl (Nov '13)
|8 hr
|CDN
|42
|cheating exs (Feb '14)
|10 hr
|Thisguy00
|30
|Michelle Barrera
|Mon
|Dumbass
|23
|Adult video
|Mon
|Sucks
|28
