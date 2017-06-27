Port Corpus Christi Selects Hires for Director of Operations and Financial Controller
The Port of Corpus Christi Authority is pleased to announce the hire of Kresten Cook as Director of Operations, and Kent Britton as Financial Controller. These positions are essential for ensuring the port remains on track in its long term strategic mission and continued emergence as the energy port of the Americas.
