Police ask for help in locating robbery suspect
The incident happened on May 30, at the Del Mar campus at 101 Baldwin Blvd. A student reported that a man matching the description of 29-year-old Joseph Graham took her purse. Graham's last known address is in Corpus Christi, but CCPD cautions that he might have fled the area.
