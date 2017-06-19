Police ask for help in locating robbe...

Police ask for help in locating robbery suspect

KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The incident happened on May 30, at the Del Mar campus at 101 Baldwin Blvd. A student reported that a man matching the description of 29-year-old Joseph Graham took her purse. Graham's last known address is in Corpus Christi, but CCPD cautions that he might have fled the area.

