Police arrest suspect accused in up t...

Police arrest suspect accused in up to five robberies

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Officials with Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed that 20-year-old, Moises Espino was arrested Thursday. Espino is accused of multiple robberies and two home invasions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cute Guy That Works Or Worked At The Stripes On... 5 hr Nickiloveexo 6
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 7 hr James 5,256
Stripes 13 hr for sure 3
Nikole mills 13 hr Neighbor 5
Maria garza 14 hr LOL-d 10
Michelle Barrera 15 hr Vieja 25
Brujos 15 hr Yoyo 1
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC