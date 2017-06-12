London Fire at Grenfell Tower, Photo ...

London Fire at Grenfell Tower, Photo Date: 6/136/2017

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

As the world continues to watch the situation in London, where at least 17 people died in a massive high-rise fire, KRIS 6 News wanted to know if our local fire department is equipped to battle a similar fire. It took 200 firefighters hours to extinguish the blaze that ripped through the 24-story building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 12 min Ben dover 5,163
Jeff M the cop 2 hr Nine thousand 2
Katrina Wall aka Villarreal 7 hr Chris 15
The beach (Feb '16) 9 hr Couple 138
rachel cole v sonja hill 11 hr Pete 4
Maria garza 15 hr Liar 3
Tranny 17 hr Curious 1
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,926 • Total comments across all topics: 281,786,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC