Pets of the Week: Kylo Ren, Han Solo & Leia

What do National Cat Month and Star Wars have in common? Plenty, when it comes to our Pets of the Week! This trio of once abandoned 3-month-old kittens -- named Kylo Ren, Han Solo and Leia -- have been cleared for adoption by Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and are each ready to find new homes and loving families. To learn more about how to adopt these any of the animals available at CCACS, visit 2626 Holly Road any Monday through Saturday from 1:00 to 6:00 PM.

