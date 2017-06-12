Pereida ready to lead G-P theater dep...

Pereida ready to lead G-P theater department

Renowned Gregory-Portland Theater Director Charlotte Brown recently retired. Brown led students to the University Interscholastic League One Act Play state competition 18 times and won seven championships.

