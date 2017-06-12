Officers foil plot to kill ex, kids

Officers foil plot to kill ex, kids

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Countywide

With a couple of strokes of good luck, followed up by some intense police work, local investigators and patrol officers apparently prevented a triple murder last week. Beeville Police Department Detective Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 3 hr Amanda 5,143
BP bby jo 6 hr p00ts 10
Katrina Wall aka Villarreal 11 hr Elite 14
todd barker call sign ka5lyl (Nov '13) 12 hr CDN 42
cheating exs (Feb '14) 14 hr Thisguy00 30
Michelle Barrera Mon Dumbass 23
Adult video Mon Sucks 28
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,736,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC