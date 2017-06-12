Officers foil plot to kill ex, kids
With a couple of strokes of good luck, followed up by some intense police work, local investigators and patrol officers apparently prevented a triple murder last week. Beeville Police Department Detective Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|Amanda
|5,143
|BP bby jo
|6 hr
|p00ts
|10
|Katrina Wall aka Villarreal
|11 hr
|Elite
|14
|todd barker call sign ka5lyl (Nov '13)
|12 hr
|CDN
|42
|cheating exs (Feb '14)
|14 hr
|Thisguy00
|30
|Michelle Barrera
|Mon
|Dumbass
|23
|Adult video
|Mon
|Sucks
|28
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC