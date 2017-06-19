Miracle League baseball game with Corpus Christi Hooks
A chance for individuals to show off their baseball skill happens this Saturday, June 24th, for The Miracle League of Corpus Christi All-Star event. The All-Star celebration will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the CITGO Miracle League Field Miracle League is designed for children and adults to have the opportunity to play in sports despite their mental and/or physical disability.
Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
