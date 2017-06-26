Man involved in fatal-hit-and-run accident arrested again Monday afternoon
Corpus Christi police confirm that accused hit-and-run driver Alexis Derise Jr. was arrested Monday afternoon after a warrant was issued when he didn't show up in court last week.
