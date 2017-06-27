Man drowns while fishing in Nueces River Read Story Kiii Staff

Man drowns while fishing in Nueces Ri...

The Corpus Christi Police dive team recovered the body of a missing man after his friends say he was pulled into the current of the Nueces River Monday morning. Officials say the man was out fishing with 6-to-7 other people when two of the men started to cross the River to find an alligator they believed they had shot.

