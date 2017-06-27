Man drowns while fishing in Nueces River Read Story Kiii Staff
The Corpus Christi Police dive team recovered the body of a missing man after his friends say he was pulled into the current of the Nueces River Monday morning. Officials say the man was out fishing with 6-to-7 other people when two of the men started to cross the River to find an alligator they believed they had shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|1 min
|BombAss Clerk
|5,308
|The beach (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|sotxnaughtyfun
|145
|Adult video
|4 hr
|calallenguy
|31
|Question for the ladies
|5 hr
|Mr freak
|1
|Make Money Now!
|6 hr
|ReyesFam
|1
|creampies
|7 hr
|txcc361fun
|1
|Fantasies?
|7 hr
|txcc361fun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC