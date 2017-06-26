Long lines help monitor fish at new Texas artificial reef
In this June 2017 photo, Center for Sportfish Science and Conservation researcher Tara Topping pulls up a trap set in near a newly installed artificial reef. The Victoria Advocate reports researchers with the center at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi are studying not only how the reef recruits fish but also whether the fish prefer the reef's pyramids, which are made of limestone and a type of concrete, to be close together or far apart.
