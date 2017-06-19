Local Body Paint Festival

The Texas Body Paint Festival is here in Corpus Christi to show off different creations from local artists, as they compete for the best body paint artwork. Doors open at 6 p.m. at House of Rock, and anyone and everyone is welcome to get their faces, arms, or body painted by a few body paint artists! There will also be a fashion show to showcase the different artists work on their models, this will help give the artist time to talk about what each of their masterpieces are about and their inspiration for their work.

