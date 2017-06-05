Lives on the line with non-emergency ...

Lives on the line with non-emergency phone calls

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Multiple power outages are still being reported around the area, with AEP reporting around 1,700 households without power in the area. The largest areas affected are the areas of Ocean Drive near Ennis Joslin, and Everhart near Holly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
VolksWagon of Corpus Christi 39 min Dan 9
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 55 min Amanda 5,057
La Mexicana waitress on up river rd 2 hr Pete 11
The Sanctuary Club 3 hr Adrian 17
Yup he still sucks 4 hr Lol 12
Looking for fun 11 hr Right for the job 1
Homeless in annaville 14 hr Who knows 10
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,864 • Total comments across all topics: 281,544,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC