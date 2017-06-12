Leaked Trailer from Selena Quintanilla TV Show Features Graphic Murder Scene
An upcoming TV series detailing the 1995 murder of Latin music icon Selena Quintanilla dramatizes her death in shockingly graphic fashion, as seen in a recently leaked trailer. The trailer, which was released in part on YouTube late last month, shows the last few moments of Quintanilla's life in disturbing detail, and starts with the sound of a gunshot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|13 min
|Ben dover
|5,163
|Jeff M the cop
|2 hr
|Nine thousand
|2
|Katrina Wall aka Villarreal
|7 hr
|Chris
|15
|The beach (Feb '16)
|9 hr
|Couple
|138
|rachel cole v sonja hill
|11 hr
|Pete
|4
|Maria garza
|15 hr
|Liar
|3
|Tranny
|17 hr
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC