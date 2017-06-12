Leaked Trailer from Selena Quintanill...

Leaked Trailer from Selena Quintanilla TV Show Features Graphic Murder Scene

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

An upcoming TV series detailing the 1995 murder of Latin music icon Selena Quintanilla dramatizes her death in shockingly graphic fashion, as seen in a recently leaked trailer. The trailer, which was released in part on YouTube late last month, shows the last few moments of Quintanilla's life in disturbing detail, and starts with the sound of a gunshot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 13 min Ben dover 5,163
Jeff M the cop 2 hr Nine thousand 2
Katrina Wall aka Villarreal 7 hr Chris 15
The beach (Feb '16) 9 hr Couple 138
rachel cole v sonja hill 11 hr Pete 4
Maria garza 15 hr Liar 3
Tranny 17 hr Curious 1
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,926 • Total comments across all topics: 281,786,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC