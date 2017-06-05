Lawyers join Portland dust-up

Attorneys Clif Alexander and Austin Anderson - from Corpus Christi's Anderson2x PLLC law firm - met with residents Tuesday night at Gregory-Portland Junior High School. They discussed potential lawsuits related to black dust found on residents' homes in Portland.

