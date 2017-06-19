Large areas of the islands were without power Thursday afternoon. Photo: AEP / Google
Thousands of customers were without power on Padre Island, Mustang Island, Port Aransas and the surrounding areas on Thursday afternoon. Reports of large areas of the islands without power came in Thursday around 4 p.m. AEP's outage reporting website showed large areas of the island in Corpus Christi, Mustang Island and Port Aransas to be without power at the time.
