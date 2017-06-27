KRIS 6 News takes on Rib-Eating Contest
The Texas Roadhouse located at 2029 S. Padre Island Drive at 2:30 p.m. will have a battle with Corpus Christi police officers, firefighters, local media personalities, and our very own reporter Anayeli Ruiz. Immediately following the competition, from 3:00 to 8:30 p.m., officers, and firefighters will serve as wait staff at customer tables and collect tips.
