It's not a mirage

It's not a mirage

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Countywide

Forecasts indicate little chance of rain for more than a week and high temps nearing 100 every day. Oh joy! In fact, the weather report from the Texas A&M Agriculture Research Station already shows we're 11 inches behind our average through mid-June, and east of Beeville may have benefited from a few more recent spotty downpours than areas north, south or west of town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 23 min Trucker 5,212
Looking for older horny women to mess around with (Dec '15) 1 hr JOANNE 28
Maria garza 3 hr LOL-d 7
Erica Michelle 3 hr LOL-d 13
Homeless 4 hr Yup yup 8
Flint Hills 7 hr LNG 5
pay phone 9 hr Pink Ice Cream 3
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Nueces County was issued at June 20 at 3:29PM CDT

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC